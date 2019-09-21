news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Akwapem (E/R), Sept. 21, GNA - The Joy Train, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated assorted items to the Agyanua-Akwapim and Mariakrom communities in the Akwapem South District in the Eastern Region.

The items worth GHC 50, 000 include new and used clothing, bags and shoes.

The NGO organized evangelism session with the communities led by Reverend Christian Tedor-Tsormana, a Presbyterian Pastor in Koforidua.

Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, Co-Founder of the NGO, in an interview with the Ghana News agency said the gesture was part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility to respond the needs of society in deprived areas.

Mrs Obiri-Yeboah who is also the Executive Director of the National Road Safety Authority, said some of the items were solicited from friends and other philanthropists to support the needy in society.

She said the NGO upon its feasibility studies identified the two communities with the help of the assemblyman in the community to extend their charity gesture and meet their basic needs.

Mrs Obiri-Yeboah said since its establishment, the organization had donated various items to the patients and staff of the Accra Psychiatric hospitals, donated food items and clothing to the Nyamedua Home and Mercy Home with mentally-challenged children, all in the Adentan Municipality.

She said the organization would work assiduously to ensure the sustainability of the project, adding that responding to the needs of the under privilege, helps to build their confidence and make them feel loved in society.

Mrs Obiri-Yeboah expressed satisfaction about the success of every project they embarked on, in that the beneficiaries feel relieved and excited about the items they received.

She appealed to the public and other corporate bodies to support the organization in cash, or items to continue to advance the cause to humanity.

The organization was established in 2016 by six individuals who had passion and love for humanity.

It mobilizes resources to assist needy persons in society including mentally-challenged children, youth empowerment, support for widows and orphans, and brilliant but needy children.

Mr Yaw Amoah, the Odikro (leader) of Agyanua-Akwapem community, commended management of the NGO for the donation adding that the gesture was the first of its kind in the community.

Mr Bob Dovur, the Odikrom of Mariakrom, prayed for the success of the organisation to continue to offer selfless service to society.

He appealed to government to come to their aid and build school and clinic for the community.

GNA