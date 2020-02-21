news, story, article

By Evans Nuo, GNA



Wa (UW), Feb. 21,GNA - Mr Nurudeen Ibrahim, WASH Advocacy and Policy Officer at the Integrated Action for Community Development (INTAGRAD), an NGO has called for the strict implementation of sanitation issues in the communities.

He noted that even though issues of sanitation were difficult to handle at the community level, laid-down by-laws must be sternly enforced and culprits punished in accordance with the law.

Mr Ibrahim made the call at a day’s advocacy training workshop to equip 18 participants drawn from the Wa Municipality to provide them with the requisite advocacy skills on sanitation and hygiene related activities held in Wa.

The INTAGRAD a Non-governmental Organisation, as part of its Voice for Change (V4C) partnership project, organised the forum to help improve sanitation and hygiene within the Upper West Region.

The forum was also to provide an enabling environment for participants to learn and raise awareness of stakeholders and duty bearers on the impact of sanitation and hygiene activities to community members.

Mr Ibrahim indicated that the activity was essentially looking to arm participants with the requisite advocacy skills to effectively engage duty bearers on their sanitation and hygiene problems and demand for improvements at their various communities.

He urged the participants to identify sanitation and hygiene issues at the community level, collect evidence on existing situations and other realistic issues.

He said tracking and reporting of changes or improvements observed at the community and doing follow-ups on issues presented to the assembly in a given time period would help the participants to improve sanitation and hygiene in the communities.

