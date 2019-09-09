news, story, article

Agorvie (V/R), Sept. 9, GNA – The Agorvie Youth for Sustainable Development (AY4SD), a non-governmental organisation has commended the Ketu North Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region for promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Municipality.

The Assembly played a leading role in the intervention of poverty reduction, education, environment and agriculture, for which the Ketu North Municipal Chief, Mr Anthony Avorgbedor was acknowledged by the Volta Regional Minister, Mr Archibald Letsa.

Mr Emmanuel Pray Agbaglo, the Executive Director of AY4SD made the commendation in a letter to the Assembly.

Mr Agbaglo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “The AY4SD as a non-political civil society organisation supporting community level sustainable development in the Municipality… the recognition of the Assembly is catalytic for greater works.”

He gave the assurance that the youth is ever ready to work with the Assembly together with other partners to achieve the SDGs in the Municipality.

He said the AY4SD expressed the hope that by 2030 the achievement of SDGs in the Municipality would be widely evidenced by the improvement in the living conditions of the least of the ordinary citizens of the Municipality,” the Executive Director said.

The AY4SD was established in 2018 and focused on climate-smart agriculture, forestry, environment and biodiversity, quality education, livelihood empowerment, gender, peace and security.

Mr Avorgbedor, the Ketu North Municipal Chief during a meeting with departmental heads of the Assembly said the SDG (1) “Eradicating Poverty” has been prioritised by the Assembly and that once poverty level of the people was improved, it would have bearing on all other goals.

