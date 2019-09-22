news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Botoku (V/R), Sept. 22, GNA - Struggles of Botoku-Torve pupils in North Dayi District of the Volta Region traveling long distances daily to access Junior High School has ended as the District Assembly has built a three-unit JHS block for them in the town.

The facility also has a store and place of convenience.

Mr Winfred Tsekumah, Botoku-Torve Roman Catholic Basic School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Botoku-Torve, commended the Assembly for yielding to their appeal and putting up the block.

He said the facility has brought a great relief, ending the toil of their children travelling distances to access JHS at Botoku-Siamah after exiting primary six in Botoku-Torve for ages.

Mr Tsekumah also appealed to the Assembly to construct a fence wall around the facility to keep off deviants, extend water or sink a borehole for the school, extend power to the block, supply computers and also improve access road to the virgin facility.

Mr Kudjoh Attah, North Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE), said as a relatively young District, the area has varied challenges and the Assembly identified the Botoku-Torve JHS issue as a priority.

He said the Assembly is also on course in tackling all inherited works, completing a six-unit school block at Avete while another block ripped off in a storm was fixed.

Mr Attah said a 400-capacity Vakpo Secondary Technical School (VASTEC) Boys' dormitory project and a 15-unit classroom block, also inherited in the school, have since been completed, while a modern kitchen project has now been roofed.

He said a mechanised borehole has also been sank at VASTEC and the water distributed in the school.

The DCE said a 500-capacity boys' dormitory block and a 12-unit classroom block have been completed for Vakpo Senior High School, (VASEC), explaining, the Assembly was acting to accentuate Government's Free SHS policy by improving on infrastructure needs in schools.

GNA