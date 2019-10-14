news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 14, GNA – The New Juaben Traditional Council in the Eastern Region will on November 20, launch a new initiative to galvanize support for the use of local economic models that harness the role and potential of traditional governance in the implementation of policies for sustainable development in Africa.

The first Pan-African Institution of Traditional Area Development Day (TADD) in traditional festivals in Africa, would be launched as part of this year’s Akwantukesse festival of the chiefs and people of the traditional area.

A statement issued from the palace of Daasebre Professor (Emeritus) Oti Boateng in Koforidua and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the TADD is a Pan-African initiative to mobilize citizens and communities to implement the first ever award-winning root-based economic development model developed by Daasebre Oti Boateng.

The root-based economic development model is creatively designed for traditional states to play a complementary role to government and the private sector to attain sustainable community development.

The statement said the World Bank has admitted that the current global consensus on development, after the global financial crisis, favoured a home-grown strategy and not economic blueprints from the World Market.

In Ghana, however, the potential role of the traditional governance system in the socio-economic, environmental and geo-political development of the nation was yet to be harnessed for sustainable community development after 60 years of independence.

The critical development question of harnessing the institutional potential of traditional governance system as meaningful development partners and change agents to complement government efforts at ensuring broad-based and sustainable community development has remained an illusion, it said.

The statement said functional community development model replicated throughout all traditional areas in Ghana would help reduce poverty, insecurity and inequalities in communities.

This would form the basis for Ghana to make significant strides towards the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

