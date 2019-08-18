news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Effiduase (E/R), Aug. 17, GNA - Ms Comfort Asante, the New Juaben North Municipal Chief Executive, has said it is the intention of the Assembly to continue to aid the efforts of People with Disabilities (PWDs).

She said the PWDS should not always expect to receive cash amounts as it is in the interest of the Assembly to help them acquire their vital business needs.

She said many PWDs, who were earlier given cash to start their own business, failed to honour their promises when the monitoring team went round to monitor what they have done with the money.

Ms Asante was speaking at a programme organized by the Assembly to distribute some items to over 30 PWDs in the municipality.

Ms Asante warned that anyone who would be found to have disposed off the items that has been given to them would be dealt with as per the rules and regulations on the fund.

Mr Boakye Yiadom, the Assembly Member for Adumasa, urged all the beneficiaries to work hard to encourage the committee of the assembly responsible for the programme to increase the capital for them.

Ms Sally Mahama, the Municipal Social Development Officer, said the items presented to the PWDs include a drilling machine, Afro chemicals, bales of secondhand clothing, electric sewing machine amongst others adding that these items were what the PWDs requested.

She said the Assembly would be extending similar facilities to other PWDs in the municipality every quarter.

Ms Mahama said the project being implemented was aimed at removing all people with disabilities begging for alms from the street.

Mr Frimpong Ahinkrah, one of the beneficiaries from Suhyen, commended government and the Assembly for the support and promised to nurture the capital given them to bear fruits.

