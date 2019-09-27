news, story, article

By Abigail Yadago, GNA

Koforidua, Sept. 27, GNA - The New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Isaac Apaw Gyasi has indicated that the assembly would begin to crack the whip on those who dump refuse at unauthorised places to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said all efforts by the assembly to improve on sanitation in the area was not working and was high time they began to punish people and hold them responsible for their acts to serve as deterrent according to their bye-laws.

He warned that “anyone, caught dumping refuse at unauthorised place or littering the streets will weep that particular area for a month”.

Speaking at the second session of the Assembly’s meeting in Koforidua, he noted that the municipality continued to face huge challenges in managing both liquid and solid waste, adding that not even the presence of zoomlion in managing waste in the area and the institution of the monthly communal clean up exercise had yielded the expected results and called for concerted efforts to be able to tackle the issue holistically.

He said the assembly as a first step, was going to provide dust bins at vantage points throughout the area so that the public would have no excuse as well as intensify the monthly clean up exercises to ensure that everybody in the municipality took part.

The MCE observed that the sub-structures of the assembly were very weak especially the zonal councils, making it difficult for the assembly to meet its revenue targets because the role of the zonal councils were not felt as well as other areas such as sanitation where they could mobilise the people to understand the need to adhere to the sanitation rules.

He appealed to the assembly members to support the agenda of making the sub-structures work according to purpose to provide the enabling environment to enhance the citizens’ participation in governance and development.

GNA