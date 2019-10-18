news, story, article

By Beatrice Akua Asamani SAVAGE, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat, Morocco



Rabat, Oct. 18, GNA - A Network of Women Leaders of African News Agencies has been formed under the umbrella of the Atlantic Federation of African of News Agencies (NWL-FAAPA), to promote the sharing of knowledge, expertise and experiences towards increasing women's representation in top management.

There is also the added goal of ensuring mainstreaming of women’s issues and concerns in organisational policies and implementation for total productivity.

The decision to form the Network was taken by women journalists and executive officers of news agencies, attending a leadership enhancement seminar, being organized by FAAPA in the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

Mrs. Carine Edwige Mindze of the Gabonese News Agency is the General Coordinator of the nine-member Coordinating and Communication Committee, with Mrs. Magdalena Thomas of the Namibia Press Agency as the Coordinator.

Mrs. Catherine Blavi of the Benin News Agency, Mrs. Astrid Lydie Yassiwa (Central African News Agency), Mrs. Maimouna Mahalmoudou Toure (Nigeriene News Agency), Mrs. Bouchra Azour (Moroccan News Agency), Mrs. Sokhna Khadydiatou Sahko (Senegalese News Agency), Mrs. Luzia Manuela dos Santos Ngoma (Angola Presse Agency), and Mrs. Elsa Indombie (Congolese News Agency) are the other members.

The Secretary-General of FAAPA, Mr. Mohamed Anis, inaugurating it on behalf of the President of FAAPA, expressed the hope that it would improve the standing of women in their organisations and beyond.

The Network is going to aid exchange of data and the sharing of skills among

other things, of common interest, especially in relation to leadership.

It would organise seminars, thematic symposia and other activities under the auspices of FAAPA, in partnership with institutions at the continent and international levels.

These activities would be carried out with the active cooperation of its members, who would provide support and expertise, while seeking external assistance when necessary.

Mrs. Mindze told the Ghana News Agency in interview that the Network would be used to sensitise females to pursue higher education, work for financial reliance and pursue their dreams to make the world a better place.

The seminar, which opened on Monday, forms part of FAAPA's human resource development programme. It is under theme: “Women's Leadership: Needs and Strategies of African News Agencies”.

It is being hosted at the African Center for the Training of Journalists, which is located at the headquarters of Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

The 21 participants, comprising journalists, editors and executive officers are from Ghana, Namibia, Togo, Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Benin, the host country, among others.

FAAPA, established in October 2014, is a professional platform to encourage the exchange of experiences and to promote cooperation among news agencies in all areas of common interest, such as information, training and multimedia products.

FAAPA also strategises to position news agencies to remain relevant with regard to the fast changing trends in multimedia technologies and is a champion of professional ethnics.

The GNA is an active member of this federation.

GNA