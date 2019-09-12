news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – Nesstra Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian company in building and construction has donated some of its Premium paint products worth GH¢150,000.00 to support the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in its city beautification drive.

The AMA is undertaking a project; “Accra for Art,” an initiative to beautify the city to curb the indiscriminate posting of bills on public walls and to promote tourism.

Mr Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, the Marketing and Communication Manager of Nesstra in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate and social responsibility to support the initiative.

He described the premium paints Suvinil provided to the AMA as highly resistance to harsh weather conditions, durable and without any health challenges.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, who received the items expressed gratitude to Nesstra and said the donation had come at the right time to facilitate the painting of some selected areas of the city.

He said the paintings were in relation to other beautification programmes such as the greening of available spaces in the city, which the AMA had embarked on.

Mr Sowah warned event organisers to stop the indiscriminate posters on the walls of Accra or face prosecution.

Mr Patrick William Dodoo, one of the artists engaged in the paintings with a crew known as “Painting in the Open (PITO)” gave the assurance that they would do all they could to ensure that the “Accra for Art” project was successful.

GNA