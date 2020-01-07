news, story, article

By Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - The public has been cautioned against passing negative comments on others and recognise the power of the spoken word as it can have negative implications on personal development.

"Be careful anytime you are speaking notwithstanding the situation you find yourself, rather say positive things,” Very Reverend Peter Yaw Acheampong, the Minister in Charge of Mt. Zion Methodist Church at New Ogbojo said.

Drawing from biblical teachings, he said the tongue was the most powerful force created to mankind and had the ability to build and destroy; it could also inspire or tear down, make or break a relationship.

Rev Acheampong gave the advice while delivering a sermon on the first Sunday thanksgiving service of the year at the Church, where several worshippers gathered to thank their maker for the year.

"I will not give birth to females since they are mostly troublesome," he quoted a new couple as saying, and truly when they got married, the woman could not give birth to a female.

He advised parents and guardians to be careful about the choice of words they use on their children which could either help mould their characters positively or negatively.

He also urged people to develop the habits of making positive confessions about good things they desired for their children and be committed to the hope of receiving them.

GNA