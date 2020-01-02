news, story, article

By Prosper Kuorsoh/Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa (UW/R), Jan. 02, GNA - Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has said negative representation of the Upper West Region in the media deters medical doctors and other workers from accepting postings there.

He said some media personnel often reported sensational issues, most of which turns out to be false, to the outside world, including armed robbery.

​Dr Bin Salih expressed the concern at a press soiree organised by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to discuss the performance of the Government in improving the livelihoods of the people.

He said in 2019 only 29 per cent of medical doctors posted to the Region accepted the postings due to its perceived unattractiveness, mainly due to negative media reportage.

​The Regional Minister, therefore, appealed to the media to present a positive image of the Region rather than focusing on the negative aspect.

Touching on the New Regional Hospital, Dr Bin Salih said the Director General of the Ghana Health Service had given the assurance that it would be operational by January 9, 2020.

​He noted that the Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, was investing massively in other sectors of the economy including agriculture and education to improve the livelihoods of the people.

​He mentioned some interventions such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Rearing for Food and Jobs, as well as roads and educational infrastructure geared towards transforming the lives of the people.

Dr Bin Salih expressed the hope that those positive interventions would help the New Patriotic Party to win the hearts of the​ electorate by renewing its mandate come December 2020.

Mr Suala Abdul-Wahab, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, commended the Regional Minister and the RCC for the continuous collaboration with the media in the discharge of their duties.

​He appealed to the Minister to improve the services of the RCC to the media including transport services during official duties, especially as 2020 is an election year.

GNA