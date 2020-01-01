news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 1, GNA - Ms Rita Odoley Sowah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon Constituency for Election 2020, has held a party for children and the disabled in the Constituency with a call on all to be alert to the needs of children and the vulnerable.

The aspiring MP, a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dadekotopon, hosted more than 400 children and about 100 persons with physical challenges at the Trade Fair Site at La, in Accra, with food, drinks and games.

With the support of Flowers of Hope, a non-governmental organization, which she directs, and Unique Floral Centre, family and friends, Ms Sowah donated also a quantity of books to the children to encourage them to read more and be more serious with their studies in school.

"I'm there for you," Ms Sowah assured, as she interacted with the children and the physically challenged, and took part in dishing out the food.

The aspiring MP, affectionately called Nye Awo Kpakpa, said children are a blessing and urged all to share what they had with the vulnerable.

"I love to see children, we should start training then from infancy," Ms Sowah said, adding that children need love from their parents and the larger society.

She said physical challenges are not anybody's fault and recalled a rather sad scene of a struggling physically challenged person who wanted get on a commercial vehicle, but was ignored by the mate who urged the driver to move on.

The La Dadekotopon NDC parliamentary candidate said the establishment of a library and the formation of reading clubs in the area are among her top priorities.

She promised to rejuvenate juvenile football in the area to unearth talents in the game and other sporting disciplines, including table tennis.

Ms Sowah called for greater unity and hard work for the NDC to clinch victory at the 2020 general polls.

She called for clean campaigns based on issues, rather than hatred, insults and offensive speech among the parties and their representatives to elect good leaders for nation.

GNA