By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Kpando (V/R), Sept. 15, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Volta Region is using drama to educate communities on their roles in helping fight corruption.

The drama, which also has themes on environmental governance, sought to enlighten the people on the dangers of indiscriminate disposal of waste in the environment.

Mr. Kenneth Kponor, Regional Director, NCCE at one of the engagements at Dzoanti in the Kpando District said though using drama was expensive, it made the campaign much clearer and understandable than verbal engagements.

He said most people believed in seeing what it entailed to fight corruption than to hear from opinion leaders.

Mr. Kponor urged the people to take advantage of the Whistle Blowers Act, which made provisions for persons who reported on corrupt activities to benefit from monies retrieved from corrupt persons or entities.

He said fighting corruption must be seen as a collective effort and asked all to be very vigilant about suspicious activities in their vicinities and report appropriately.

Mr. Emil Senyo Worde, Assemblyman for the Dzoanti Electoral Area admonished the people to take hid to call for them to improve sanitation around them.

He said disposing waste indiscriminately and blaming the authorities during outbreak of diseases was not the way to go.

Mr. Christopher Akuaku, Anti-Corruption Champion, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) said fighting corruption should begin from homes and that it was after the fight had been won at the grassroots that it could be taken outside.

The drama was performed by the Dzoanti Ladies Group.

