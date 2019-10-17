news, story, article

Pishigu (N/R), Oct. 17, GNA - A drama on how some people influence authorities to divert projects meant to benefit communities for their private gains has been staged at a community durbar at Pishigu in the Karaga District of the Northern Region.

The drama, performed by Ishadia Drama Group, also portrayed some ways through which some citizens evaded taxes and tolls, and destroyed the environment amongst other negative acts.

The event formed part of the public accountability and environmental governance activity, and it was organised by the Karaga District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as part of its implementation of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP).

Participants included persons with disabilities, assembly and unit committee members, traditional authorities, faith-based organisations, women groups, ARAP and other stakeholders.

The ARAP, sponsored by the European Union, seeks to promote good governance by reducing corruption and improving on accountability and compliance with the rule of law.

Participants were also educated on the Whistleblowers Act and environmental protection to positively respond to corruption and preserve the environment.

The Nanumba North Municipal Directorate of the NCCE also held a similar durbar at Bimbilla where participants were sensitised on legal regimes related to public accountability, especially the Whistleblowers Act to enable them contribute meaningfully towards reducing corruption and deepening public accountability in the country.

Mr Alhassan Yabdow, District Chief Executive for Karaga, lauded the Ishadia Drama Group for the message through the drama performance and called for more of such activities in various communities for people to feel the impact of corrupt practices and poor waste management to change attitudes for the better.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Bismark John, Karaga District Police Commander, urged members of the public to report any corrupt practices they witness, crimes, violence or people planning to embark on any other misconduct for swift response to safeguard society.

