news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah/Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Dominase (C\R), Oct. 04, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encouraged Ghanaians to support the fight against corruption by demanding accountability from duty bearers.



It said that also helped to bring out the best in them, making them to be law abiding.

Mr Nicholas Ofori Boateng, the Central Regional Director of the NCCE, said individuals must find it needful to renew their minds and change their attitudes towards the fight against corruption.

Mr Boateng was speaking at community durbar organised by the Commission, in collaboration with the European Union (EU), at Dominase in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

It was held under the Anti-corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme implemented by the NCCE to create awareness on corruption, promote accountability and good sanitation practices, which were principles of good governance.

Touching on sanitation, Mr Ofori Boateng said the assemblies wasted huge amounts of money to tackle insanitary conditions that could be injected into other initiatives to improve the lives of the people.

Mr Robert Akese, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, who spoke on Environmental Governance, emphasised the need for stakeholders to mobilise citizens to participate in the monthly National Sanitation Day exercise and sanction those who failed to participate.

He said there were by-laws governing household latrine, open defecation, rearing of animals, and burial of the dead and asked the Assembly to inspect, enforce and prosecute all people who contravened those laws.

Mr Appiah Korang, the Municipal Chief Executive of KEEA, enumerated some achievements of the Assembly, which include planting coconut for export and rural development, construction of roads and classroom blocks, and the upgrading of the Elmina Health Centre into a Polyclinic.

He said he had distributed classroom furniture to 26 schools in the Municipality as part of his contribution towards enhancing education.

GNA