news, story, article

By J.K. Nabary, GNA

Ekumfi Otuam (C/R) Oct. 1, GNA - Nana Obriesi Dampah VI, Ekumfi Otuam Tufuhen has called government to put in place a long lasting solution to address salary disparities to help curb corruption, which has become a canker impeding the Country's growth.

Nana Dampah made call at a community durbar organised by the Ekumfi Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Otuam.

The programme was to sensitise the community members on the Accountability, Rule of Law, Ani-Corruption Programme (ARAP), Whistle Blowing Mechanisms and Environmental Governance being implemented by the Commission.

It is being carried out with funding from the European Union to enlighten citizens on the need to hold duty bearers accountable and also disclose information that relates to corrupt practices to the appropriate institutions for action to be taken.

Nana Dampah who chaired the event, stated that, paying same salary to people in different sectors but with equal qualifications would help reduce corrupt practices.

He recommended stiffer punishment for corrupt officials to serve as deterrent to others, adding that State Institutions mandated to deal with corruption must be independent and free from all executive or political interference in the execution of their duties.

Mrs. Cecilia L. Dam, Ekumfi District NCCE Director, stated that the programme was aimed at fighting corruption and to protect the state purse to enable the government accrue the needed funds to provide basic needs of the citizenry, such as good roads, portable drinking water and quality education among others.

She indicated that the fight against corruption was a share responsibility and expressed the need for all to join the crusade to eliminate it.

According to her, corruption was not perpetrated by only politicians and public office holders but other individuals in positions of trust in society, whose activities impacted negatively on the lives of thousands of people.

“Let no one be afraid to report people found to be perpetrators of corruption in the communities, churches, mosque, market places, the lorry station, and even in homes to aid the country to make significant progress in the fight against all forms of corruption”, she added.

Mrs. Dam, called for attitudinal change and counselled against shielding perpetrators no matter who they were.

Mr. Alex Kobina Afful, Ajumako-Eyan-Essiam District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) said many factors contributed to corruption in the country and it could be only be addressed if the citizens showed interest in its fight.

He entreated the people not to hesitate to report public office holders who abused funds and property to the CHRAJ for the necessary action to be taken.

Corruption, he noted hindered the rights of others, and it was the civic responsibility of all to contribute their quota by exposing persons who violates others’ rights and undermined their growth and development.

“CHRAJ could only act when there is credible and accurate information against those who are corrupt...our doors are open to receiving information on corrupt practices in the Country”, he added.

GNA