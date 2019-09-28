news, story, article

Kpalyogu N/R, Sept 28, GNA - Savelugu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised residents of Kpalyogu in the Savelugu Municipality, on enhancing Public Accountability and Environmental Governance.

This was aimed at empowering the citizens to positively respond against corruption by demanding accountability from public officials as well as ensuring sustainability in the management of the environment.

The sensitisation formed part of the NCCE’s Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), which had funding support from the European Union.

The ARAP seeks to promote good governance with the intention of reducing corruption and improving on accountability and compliance with the rule of law, and good environmental practices in the country.

The community durbar was held at the Kpalyogu Naa Palace in the area on the theme: “Public Accountability and Environmental Governance”.

The NCCE engaged identifiable groups such as political parties, faith base organisations, traditional authorities, butchers, tailors and dressmakers associations, women groups, people with disabilities and youth groups.

Mr Salifu Ibn Manan, Savelugu Municipal Director of the NCCE speaking at the durbar, said corruption had negative effects on economic stability and growth, and urged citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers to enhance transparency and good governance.

He encouraged them to collaborate with stakeholders and state agencies with the mandate in fighting corruption and report any act of corruption to the agencies for proper investigations and sanctions.

He advised them to also demand social accountability and avoid bad environmental practices such as littering the environment and indiscriminate cutting of trees and pollution of water bodies in their communities.

Mrs Mariam Abdulai, Principal Assistant Registrar for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said the Whistleblowers Act, 2006 (Act 720) of the 1992 constitution was established to protect individuals who may report all corrupt activities for appropriate actions to be taken.

“It is therefore ethical to report wrongdoings of other person’s to help save public purse and interest" she added.

She encouraged the citizens to report all corrupt activities to authorities such as CHRAJ and other agencies for the appropriate actions to be taken.

