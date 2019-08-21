news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Aug 21, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed attempts by political activists to register some minors during the just ended limited voter registration exercise in the Upper West Region.

The Commission which observed this during its monitoring of the limited voter registration exercise also raised concerns about the issue of double registration.

Madam Patience Sally Kumah, Upper West Regional Director of NCCE who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the limited voter registration exercise, praised the diligence of the registration officials.

On registration of minors, she advised parents not to allow politicians to lure their under-aged children into registration, saying apart from it being an offence, it could also pose dire consequences for the child in future.

Madam Sally Kumah said she and her monitoring team also encountered a victim of double registration, adding that the issue had been referred to Electoral Commission for redress.

On the limited voter registration exercise campaign, the NCCE Regional Director noted that the Commission was able to organize 232 separate activities comprising 52 dawn and dusk broadcast, 10 monitoring activities and 111 other engagements.

She said a total of 6,336 people including 3,102 males and 3,264 females benefited from the sensitization campaign activities.

GNA