By Boakye Baafi, GNA



Ejisu (Ash) Sept 20, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has upped its anti-corruption campaign in the Ejisu Municipality through community durbars and other public engagement.



One of such durbars has been held at Kwamo, a sprawling community lying along the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

This is being done under the “Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme” – a partnership between the NCCE and the European Union (EU).

Mr. Joseph Kwaku Yeboah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of the Commission, called for everybody to join the fight against corruption.

They should be bold to expose corrupt practices, be it, at the workplace or in their community.

He added that, fighting the canker was not something that could be left to any single institution or individual - it should be all-inclusive.

Mr. Yeboah said this was the way to go to ensure that resources meant to transform the lives of the people were not funneled into individual’s pocket.

He gave the assurance that those who blew the cover corrupt officials would be protected by the anti-corruption bodies.

