Tema, Sept. 30, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized a community durbar in the Krowor Municipality to enlighten the public on whistle blowing.



The durbar, which was chaired by Mr. Agbekey Jerry, the Assembly member for Nkpor Electoral Area, engaged the participants from varous associations in Nungua and its environs including tailors, beauticians, “Akwantufuo Mma Kuo”, persons with disability and students of Nungua Senior High School.

The event, under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Program (ARAP) was aimed at promoting good governance in the country, by reducing corruption and improving accountability and compliance with the rule of law through whistle blowing.

Speaking on the theme, “Whistle Blowing Mechanism and Anti- corruption: The Role of the Citizenry,” Madam Wilhelmina Adu-Asamoah, the NCCE Director for Krowor, said the programme was to encourage Ghanaians to report impropriety to the appropriate institutions.

According to her, the programme would enable the citizenry to contribute meaningfully to whistle blowing which would reduce corruption and deepen public accountability in the country because it was time Ghanaians blew the whistle else corruption would get out of control.

She however cautioned Ghanaians not to boast of themselves after reporting an act of impropriety leading to the arrest of suspects. as that suspect could have other people he worked with within the community who would target them.

She said “when you reveal impropriety to any authority do not take pride in yourself boasting to others that you are the one who revealed it because that suspect might be working with others in the community and you will be the next target”.

The District Crime Officer at Nungua, Superintendent Apusuyini Abraham who did a presentation on the theme said Whistle Blowing Act provided a way and manner citizens could report on impropriety of a public officer to the appropriate authorities.

He said “an act of impropriety is reported to the Commission on Human Right and Administrative Justice ( CHRAJ), a chief, a police officer, the Narcotic Control Board, the Attorney General, head of a family and other reliable institutions".

He noted that whistle blowing could be in oral or written form so one did not need to be literate before he or she could be a whistle blower as one could record whatever information one had and present it to the appropriate institution adding that when recorded, the whistle blower was required to mention the full name, nature of the problem, name of the person involved in the act, time and place and a witness.

Supt. Apusuyini said in an instance where the whistle blower felt threatened due to information he or she revealed, he or she could request for protection as the Whistle Blowers Act provided some protection and immunity from criminal prosecutions.

He urged Ghanaians to stop paying bribes when they were arrested for wrong doing but rather learn o be honest and upright or serve their punishment.

