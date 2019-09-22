news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Nzema Nkwanta (WNR), Sept. 22, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has organized a day's sensitization programme on whistle blowing at Nzema-Nkwanta, near Bibiani in the Western North Region.

Mrs Martha Nneka Opara, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Director of the NCCE, said the event, under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) was aimed at promoting good governance in the country, by reducing corruption and improving accountability and compliance with the rule of law through whistle blowing.

This, she said, would enable the citizenry to contribute meaningfully, to reduce corruption and deepen public accountability in the country.

For his part, Mr Eric Ntiamoah Boateng, the Municipal Director of CHRAJ, said the Whistle Blower Act (Act 720, 2006) was a tool to fight and eradicate corruption in the country.

He said the forum was to enlighten, encourage and empower members of the community and Ghanaians in general, to report any form of miscarriage of justice in communities and work places amongst others to the appropriate authorities for redress.

“When you come across situations like: mismanagement of public resources, misappropriation of public funds, environmental degradation, community insecurity and unhealthy behaviours, do thorough investigations and report to the appropriate authorities, for redress. Do this without personal sentiments nor partisan biases,” the CHARJ Director said.

He used the occasion to urge the public to shun apathy, selfishness and individualistic tendencies and rise up boldly to right the wrongs in the society, to make it a better place to live.

The well attended function was chaired by Nana Agyei Broni and graced by the Odikro of the town –Nana Kwaku Duku, his elders and other opinion leaders.

