news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Teteh GNA



Old-Ningo, (GAR) Sept. 24, GNA - The Ningo-Prampram District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a community durbar on Public Accountability and Environmental Governance for residents in Old Ningo, in the Greater Accra Region.

The durbar was to sensitize the community on the dangers of corruption, bribery and other social vices.

In her welcoming address, Miss Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, Ningo-Prampram District Director of the NCCE, noted that, the Commission had a responsibility to educate the public on the dangers of corruption

According to her, the menace had engulfed all facets of the national economy.

Miss Badu explained that every citizen had the responsibility to lead a responsible life hence the need to organize the community durbar to whip up interest of citizens to demand accountability from public office holders.

Touching on Environmental Governance, the chairman for the durbar, Reverend Gamaliel Katey Anato-Ocansey, Minister in charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Emmanuel Congregation at Old Ningo, noted that, over the years, human activities had depleted the natural environment thus putting human human life in danger.

Reverend Anato-Ocansey again explained that citizens must adopt good and healthy sanitation practices saying it was wrong to practice open defecation.

He quoted Deteuronomy 23 vs 12-14 as evidence that the Bible despised open defecation.

He called on the citizens to help make the world a better place for all creatures.

Mr. Samuel Akwetey Otoo, an Investigator for the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Dodowa District, stated that residents had an obligation to help fight corruption by reporting such individuals to the appropriate authorities.

He noted that, the Whilstle Blowers Act frawned on corruption and gave protection to the whistle blower.

Mr. Otoo explained that, corruption was impeding development as resources which could be used to develop the country ended up in some people's pockets.

He further added that, a whilstle blower was entitled to 10 per cent of the money retrieved from a corrupt act.

The residents were given the opportunity to ask the resource persons questions as they shared their concerns.

GNA