By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Eyiamankyene (E/R), Oct. 3, GNA - The Fanteakwa South District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a community durbar on Public Accountability and Environmental Governance for residents in Ehiamankyene in the Eastern Region.

The durbar was held to sensitize the community on the legal processes to fight corruption, bribery and other social concerns.

In her welcoming address, Ms Cynthia Essel, Fanteakwa North and South Districts Director of the NCCE, said the Commission has a responsibility to educate the public on the dangers of corruption.

She said the menace of corruption has engulfed all facets of the national economy.

Ms Essel said every citizen has the responsibility to lead a responsible life, hence the need to organize the community durbar to whip up interest of citizens to demand accountability from public office holders.

Madam Jamilatu Yaro of the Environmental Protection Agency said over the years, human activities has depleted the natural environment placing the lives of many in danger.

She said there is the need to adopt good and healthy sanitation practices adding that it is the duty of all citizens to protect the environment for the future generations.

Mr Godwin Owusu, Fanteakwa North District Director of Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said residents have an obligation to help fight corruption by reporting such individuals to the appropriate authorities.

He said corruption deprives the country of development as resources which could have been used to develop the country ends up in some few people's pockets.

He said a whistle blower is entitled to 10 per cent of the money retrieved from a corrupt act and called on citizens to report any suspected acts of corruption to the appropriate authorities.

