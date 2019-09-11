news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Kormantse (C/R), Sept. 11, GNA - The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the European Union (EU), has intensified the anti-corruption campaign in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region to educate the citizenry and institutions on the need to stamp-out corruption in society.

The face-to-face campaign uses multifaceted stakeholders engagements aimed at sustainably courting every citizen to join the relentless crusade against the cancerous canker by educating them on what constituted corruption and how to blow the whistle as a civic responsibility.

The engagement was also to solicit and collate views, ideas and concerns on corruption as well as take recommendations on how to reduce the canker to ensure equal access to resources and public accountability.

It is dubbed: “Anti-corruption, Rule of Law, and Accountability Programme” to support the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan.

The five-year programme is to build the capacity of the NCCE, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the media to conduct campaigns for increased accountability and reduction in corruption.

Mr Nicholas Ofori Boateng, the Regional Director of the Commission, said corruption was a social evil, which posed a serious threat to national development.

He noted that the fight against the canker was a shared responsibility requiring the involvement of every citizens to eliminate it at all levels of national endeavour.

Therefore, the citizenry must be bold to stand up against corrupt practices such as bribery, extortion, nepotism, cronyism, embezzlement and tax evasion irrespective of who was involved, Mr Boateng said.

Such patriotic attitude, he said, would go a long way to discourage the practice, which was a daily occurrence and had eaten deep into the fabric of the Ghanaian society.

Mrs Lydia Antwi Johnson, with the CHRAJ, urged citizens to kick against corruption by condemning and reporting all corrupt acts and related activities in the public sector.

This, she noted, would play important roles in reducing the canker, promote good governance, improve on accountability as well as ensure compliance with rules and regulations.

Corruption affected both the human rights and liberty of citizens, she said, and encouraged the public not to be afraid to report those acts to the CHRAJ, giving the assurance that it would protect the confidentiality of informants.

Mr Bawa Baaba Abdul-Salam, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, on his part, called for attitudinal change to help resolve sanitation challenges confronting the nation.

He said the rate at which filth was causing the outbreak of diseases and death among the populace was alarming and encouraged all to help fight it head-on.

Mr Abdul-Salam reteirated the Assembly's resolve to strictly enforce sanitation by-laws and prosecute those who refused to keep their surroundings clean to serve as a deterrent.

