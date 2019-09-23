news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Aboadze (WR), Sept. 23, GNA - The introduction of the Whistle Blower Act is one of the ways to encourage reports on wrong behaviours in the society and is key to ending corruption and improving lives.



Mr Benjamin Amenfi Junior, the Ahanta West Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who said this, added that building responsible and ethical organizations and cultures was becoming a needed prerequisite among the citizenry to avert the huge cash lost to corrupt practices annually.

He therefore called on the society to be bold and initiate steps to report miscreants who were bent on diverting state resources into their private estates.

The CHRAJ Boss, was speaking at a community durbar organised by the Ahanta West National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) on Public Accountability and Environmental Governance under the European Union funded Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption project.

Mr Amenfi said the Act provided protection for patriots who took the bold decision to fight organisational wrongs.

Mrs Faustina Koranteng, the Ahanta West Municipal Director of the NCCE, said the European Union collaboration was to create a platform for people to understand issues on corruption, its effects and the role of the citizenry in the fight against the canker.

Meanwhile, the Sekondi/Takoradi office of the NCCE also engaged the Ketan community on the same subject as the Commission increased awareness and provided direction on where to report cases of corruption and wrongful practices.

Ms Efua Yankson, the Deputy Chief Investigator at the CHRAJ Regional Office, said corruption affected all facets of lives particularly the provision of amenities that would enhance life and living.

She mentioned Economic and Crime Office (EOCO), Office of the Special Prosecutor and CHRAJ as some of the state institutions where people could channel their issues on corruption.

Mr Kwame Lan Tugbenu, the Metro Director of NCCE, mentioned bribery, facilitation payment, kickbacks, fraud, nepotism, looting, tax evasion and avoidance, extortion, money laundering as some types of corruption.

He said Ghana's democracy would continue to suffer if corruption was not properly tackled through accountability, participation and rule of law.

Ms Harriet Wood, the Shama District Director of NCCE who engaged the Assorko Community on the same topic, said the project hoped to reduce corruption, improve accountability and compliance with the rule of law.

She added that corruption was a canker affecting every sector of livelihood such as health, education, productivity and as well as reducing revenue and therefore affecting development.

This edition of the social engagement also addressed issues of environmental sanitation where officers of the EPA spoke on environmental consciousness.

The community engagement by the NCCE is being carried out in all districts across the country to promote good governance.

The Chiefs of the various communities engaged were grateful to the NCCE for the education and promised to be good watchdogs in reducing corruption.

Whiles Nana Kofi 11 of Aboadze was grateful to the sponsors of the programme for such an insightful session, Nana Paka V of Ketan Community called for such regular engagement between city authorities and stakeholders in solving societal problems.

The Assembly member of Ketan electoral area pleaded for the fixing of roads, rumps and proper drainage systems within the community.

GNA