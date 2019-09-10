news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Sarakope (V/R), Sept. 10, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged the people of Sarakope in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region on issues of accountability and environmental governance.

The engagement was aimed at sensitizing the people to the negative impacts of corruption on the socioeconomic development of the country and how to safeguard the environment.

It was also to create citizens' awareness on the legal regimes, especially the Whistle Blowers Act, accountability, rule of law and anti-corruption, to join the campaign against corruption.

The engagement formed part of Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti –Corruption Programme (ARAP) towards making frantic efforts to tackle conditions that led to corruption, with sponsorship from the European Union (EU).

Mr Kenneth Kponor, NCCE Director, Volta Region, said corruption undermined the nation's quest for accelerated socioeconomic development and therefore it was imperative for all to get involved in the campaign.

The Director urged the citizenry to be bold to report any act of corruption or corrupt practices to various agencies or institutions mandated to handle such cases without fear.

Mr Kponor said it was necessary to engage school children on corruption to prepare them to appreciate the campaign and become responsible future citizens.

The Director also urged the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers to reduce corruption and also deepen public accountability.

Mr Christian Ahiawodzi, Director of NCCE, Agotime-Ziope District, said it was necessary for all to make efforts at reducing opportunities for bribery and corruption, enhancing accountability, and limiting both monopoly and discretionary powers in the hands of duty bearers.

Mr David Dickson Dzorkpe, District Chief Executive (DCE), Agotime-Ziope, urged the citizenry to support the Commission in the campaign against corruption.

Police Chief Inspector Lawrence Akpemado, Kpetoe District Station Officer, said whistleblowing was a major reporting mechanism identified under the National Anti- Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) and also recognized generally as an effective tool for citizen participation in the fight against corruption.

Mrs Dzigbordi Akpetey, Zoipe District Environmental Health Director, urged the people to observe environmental laws and ensure that their surroundings were kept clean.

She said it was imperative for every household to have a toilet facility to avoid open defecation so that they could stay healthy and productive.

Mrs Akpetey said the nation's quest for attaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) status could be achieved only if every household had a toilet facility.

She said any household in the District that failed to construct toilet facility by the end of the year would be prosecuted.

