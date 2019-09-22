news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Kazigu (U/E), Sept. 22, GNA – The Kassena-Nankana West District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a forum on corruption for the Kazigu community of Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region

Speaking to the chiefs and people at the forum Mr Robert Danpare, the District Director of the Commission, said corruption is crippling the economy and creating underdevelopment in all spheres of life.

To end the challenge, he said, there is the need for all to assist by boldly reporting acts of bribery and corruption and people involved in alleged corrupt acts for investigation and prosecution.

The sensitization programme on public accountability and environmental governance was organized by the Commission and it formed part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) being sponsored by the European Union (EU).

Mr Danpare urged citizens to be concerned and expose the ills and fraudulent practices in society that is hampering the development and wellbeing of the country.

The Director also advised the citizens to adhere to good environmental and sanitation practices to protect natural resources such as the water bodies, land as well as build Water, Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) facilities to help end open defecation.

Mr Issahaku Abdul-Jafaru, the Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in charge of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal and Kassena-Nankana West District, said many people are willing to fight corruption but are afraid of victimization.

He said the state has passed laws and acts including the Whistle Blowers’ Act of 2006, Act 720, to help protect citizens in the fight against corruption and urged the public to be bold to report people involved in acts of bribery and corruption.

Mr Abdul-Jafaru urged the public to lodge complaints of corruption to mandated institutions such as the CHRAJ, the Attorney General, Office of the Special Prosecutor, Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service and the National Media Commission among others for investigation.

Kazigu Pe Paare Kuuri Asangechera Aluah, the Divisional Chief of Buru-Kazigu, said corruption is a major obstacle to our progress adding that there is the need for more effort to be made towards ending it.

He urged the public to eschew acts of corruption and work towards the total development of the community and the country.

