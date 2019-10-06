news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan, GNA



Assakae(W/R), Oct. 6, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education(NCCE) in collaboration with European Union(EU) has organized a day's community engagement on corruption and accountability for the people of Assakae community in the Western Region.

The engagement was aimed at promoting good governance in the country by reducing corruption and improving accountability in compliance with existing legal provisions.

It was also to sensitize participants on the need to safeguard the environment from degradation as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Madam Efua Yankson, the Deputy Chief Investigator for Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who deliberated on the whistleblowers Act 2006 (Act 720), said it was instituted by the government to curtail bribery and corruption amongst others.

She said as citizens, if they see any unlawful or corrupt act they are at liberty to report the person to the appropriate authorities such as the Police and CHRAJ.

Madam Yankson said whistle blowers have an act which safeguards their security and confidentiality and urged them to be bold to report unscrupulous people to the right authorities.

She cautioned the public not to use the Act as a means of getting back at people by accusing them falsely.

Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Oti Boateng, who spoke on the topic: 'The Police, Key to Development', said a nation without peace and security cannot progress and it is the duty of the police to provide security for the citizenry.

He said that protection was a shared responsibility, hence the need for the public to assist the police in discharging its duties.

Madam Princess Antwi from the Social Welfare Department who spoke on sexual abuse, defined abuse as treating a person in a manner they were not comfortable with.

She urged parents to report cases of abuse to the Department of Social Welfare, Domestic Violence and Support Unit (DOVSU) and the police.

Mr. Moses Kojo Baffoe, the NCCE Director for Effia- Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), said the objective of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) was to promote good governance and help reduce corruption in the country.

GNA