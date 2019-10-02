news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Malle-Yili, (NR) Oct 1, GNA - Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan Iddi, the Yendi Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised the public to volunteer information on corruption to the for necessary action.

He informed them on the Linkage between corruption and human rights and the impact of corruption on the environment and the need to eschew it.

Alhaji Sulemana gave the advice during a community durbar on Public Accountability and Environmental Governance funded by European Union (EU) and organised by NCCE for Chiefs, Women leaders, Youth groups, Security Agencies, Religious leaders, People With Disabilities (PWDS), Tailors and beauticians among others with a total of 371 comprising of 194 females and 179 males who attended at Malle-Yili a suburb of Yendi.

He indicated that the programme was part of the European Union-Ghana Anti-corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme (ARAP) implemented by NCCE in all districts across the country.

The theme was “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability”.

He said the objective was to promote good governance in Ghana through the reduction of corruption and improving accountability and compliance with the law.

Touching on environmental degradation, the Director explained the negative impact of dumping garbage or rubbish improperly, spilling oil or toxic substances from old vehicles, using poisonous and toxic substance in fishing and farming, engaging in illegal felling of trees such as the Khaya, species, rosewood and other tree species along river banks and uncontrolled sand winning on the environment.

He discouraged them from bush burning, group hunting for small rodents, birds and other smaller game.

Mr Abass Yakubu Director of Commission Of Human Rights And Administration Justice (CHRAJ) speaking on the Whistleblowing indicated that Parliament of Ghana passed the Whistleblower Act (Act 720) in 2006 as an important anti-corruption tool.

He said the purpose of the Act was to improve the nation’s ability to fight corruption and other form of unlawful conduct that affected their development.

He said that the law was based on the idea that if ordinary citizens are empowered to disclose without fear of victimization, the corrupt and other unlawful acts of other persons, millions of cedis will be saved every year, respect for decent behavior and integrity would increase the quality of public service and improve the economy.

He said the law encouraged and supported individuals to “blow the whistle” on unlawful and other illegal conduct or corrupt practice of other persons.

He advised them to report corrupt practices to Attorney-General, the Blowers employer, Staff of Intelligence Agencies, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) the Auditor-General, Minister of state, Police Officers, Serious Fraud Office among others.

He mentioned six types of impropriety that could be disclosed under the Act as, economic Crime, Law Breaking or non-compliance with law, Miscarriage of Justice, endangering individuals or public safety, compensation for Whistleblowers.

Superintendent Twum Barima, the Yendi Municipal Commander of the Ghana Police Service assured them of protection for Whistleblowers when reported to them.

He Advised Whistleblowers to direct the information to Divisional Police Commanders, the Municipal Commanders, and Crime Officers among others who were Police Officers of the Ghana Police Service.

He assured them that no Senior Police Officer would reveal the identity of a Whistleblower and reminded them that Whistleblowers would be paid a monetary reward if the information they give lead to the arrest and conviction of the accused person.

GNA