Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA), has called on religious groups to support efforts to empower young people and engage them to actively participate in the development process.



He said globally the youth are encountering varied employment challenges and this is affecting their meaningful contributions to society.

Mr Sakyi-Addo made the call at the 9th anniversary celebration of the Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God Ghana at East Legon.

The event was held under the theme: ‘Bearing the Fruit of the Spirit with Speed’.

He said young people are change-makers and ‘I believe in their power to transform the economy of the nation’.

Mr Sakyi-Addo, who is also the Board Chairman of the Money Market Fund of Invest Corps, said ‘I believe in the need to invest in our youth and co-create with them a space which will support them to realize their potential and seize their own opportunities’’.

He commended the church for making an impact on the lives of many in the society.

Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, Lead Pastor of the church, said the church is constructing the Cedar City Cathedral at East Legon with the seating capacity of 5,000.

He said the cathedral which is expected to be completed next year would have a home for the aged, shopping mall and a recreational centre.

Reverend Wengam said the church has offered free medical screening, free ‘trotro’ ride, free fuel, free newspapers, free barbering and free car wash as part of its Year of Speed programmes.

In Cedar Mountain Chapel, we provide enormous and varied opportunities to all members to enable them deliver on the mandate of a New Testament Christian’, he added.

GNA