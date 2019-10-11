news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), has commended poultry farmers for their contribution in making the poultry industry a vibrant one.

She said the NBSSI would offer continuous support towards the development and sustainable growth of the local poultry industry.

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh said this in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, wishing the poultry farmers a memorable celebration as the world marked World Egg Day.

The event is being held under the theme: “Eat your egg today and everyday”.

"The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) recognises the efforts of the Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the poultry industry and their contributions to the national economy. Globally, the poultry sector is considered the fastest agricultural sub-sector, particularly in developing countries and also an important element in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1, which seeks to end poverty in all its forms as well as SDG Goal 2, which seeks to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture," the statement said.

It said the NBSSI entered into a partnership with the Ghana Poultry Project (GPP) to increase the competitiveness of domestic production and processing of poultry meat and eggs in Ghana.

The partnership would also seek to increase market share, improve profitability and expand the national and regional trade of the poultry products in the value chain.

"NBSSI to date, through the support of GPP has reached over 1,500 poultry farmers and some poultry value chain actors who are entrepreneurs in the Sector across Ghana. Through the efforts of NBSSI, a beneficiary raised US$ 500.000.00 to expand his business. GPP is being funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and it is being implemented by ACDI/VOCA and supported by Technoserve."

The International Egg Commission (IEC), the founders of the World Egg Day, was formed in order to give a global recognition to egg producers, promote and popularise egg consumption as part of a healthy balance diet. IEC has since 1996 has set aside the second Friday in October every year to celebrate the World Egg Day. The objective of the World Egg Day is to increase awareness on the importance of egg consumption across the globe.

GNA