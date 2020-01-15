news, story, article

By Caesar Abagali, GNA



Navrongo, Jan. 15, GNA - The AAB Ministries, a Non-denominational Christian organisation has donated assorted items to the inmates of Navrongo Central prisons to help alleviate their plight.

The items included; food grains, used clothing, washing powder, soap, treated drinking water, an organ [a musical instrument] among others.

Pastor Augustine Abagali Bentil, the Head of AAB Ministries, who presented the items to management of the prisons in Navrongo said philanthropic work was part of the ministry’s mandate to support those in need.

It is also to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the ends of the earth, to both the poor and the needy, as means of winning more souls for Christ.

According to Pastor Bentil, the ministry was inspired by the Biblical teachings of Matthew 25:43, which says, "When I was in the prison you did not visit me," stressing that the visit was in fulfillment of the scriptures.

He said those in the prison, whose rights and total freedoms were curtailed, needed some support and encouragement to help them reform after prison life.

He assured the officials that the Ministries would make it a ritual to donate to prisons, orphanages and other identifiable vulnerable groups in society.

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Nyanpkani Alhassan, the Public Relations Officer of the Navrongo Central Prisons, appealed for assistance to acquire first aid equipment to address some health challenges.

He expressed gratitude to AAB Ministries for the kind gesture and appealed to others to support the prisons with mattresses, blankets, food and other consumables to complement government's efforts.

He expressed concern about congestion at the prison saying, "Though, the Justice for all programme is doing a lot to decongest the prisons, the problem still exists."

DSP Francis Deku, the Operations Commander at the Prisons, who received the items asked for more assistance.

GNA