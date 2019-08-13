news, story, article

Tema, Aug. 13, GNA - The National Youth Council of the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC), has marked the international Youth Day celebration in Tema.

The 2019 International Youth Day celebration is on the theme, "Transforming Education, " which is aimed at harnessing the societal collective efforts to promote inclusiveness? and accessibility of the youth in the education sector.

As part of activities to mark the International Youth Day celebrations, the National Youth Council of TUC, donated assorted items worth GH¢5,000.00 to the society of St Vincent de Paul day care centre for the Aged in Tema Community Five.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr. John Doe Chairman, National youth Council - TUC, stated that, contribution of the youth to nation building was very significant hence government must fomulate policies to address basic challenges confronting young adults.

Mr Doe explained that,quality education would help produce responsible citizens and called on stakeholders to invest tremendously into educating young people.

He stressed that, a country which did not recognize the effort of its aged was not worth dying for.

According to him, it was in line with that thought that the National Youth Council donated the items to the aged.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Centre, Mrs.Bridget Mary Agbenyo, Care taker of the centre, expressed gratitude to the national youth council for the gesture.

She said the centre was currently under resourced and that the items would help meet some of their demands.

According to her, the centre needed a bus to transport inmates and called on other benevolent organizations to come to their aid.

Ms Abena Afriyie, Desk Officer, National Youth Council-TUC, added that, members of TUC were committed to providing shelter and comfort to the aged and called on the government for support.

