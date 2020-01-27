news, story, article

By Olivia Ayerh, GNA



Axim (W/R), Jan 27, GNA — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Sylvester Tetteh Mensah, has inspected two projects being executed by the Authority in Ahanta West and Nzema East municipalities.

The projects included; a Youth Centre at Axim and a Skills-development Centre in Youth and Leadership Training Institute at Abura in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly.

The Abura Training Institute is a Skills-development Centre projected to help young people, predominantly in the area, acquire employable skills aimed at improving their skills.

The Centre is expected to serve as a convenient place for converging by the youth in the District and a hub for other social engagements that encourage communal living.





After touring the projects, the CEO expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work by the Contractor working on the Youth Centre at Axim and challenged him to finish it by March 2020 or lose the contract.

However, he was enthused about completion of a boy’s dormitory and other ongoing development at the vocational school at Abura and pledged that the girls' dormitory would be renovated soon.

Mr Mensah said no contract would be awarded to any outsider without involvement of students to enable them develop their skills and take charge of the projects.

He said a new curriculum has been developed by the Council for Vocational Education and that teachers of the School would undergo training to be abreast with modern trends and help impact meaningfully in the classrooms.

Principal of the Abura Training Institute, Mrs. Mercy Nunoo, pleaded with the National Young Authority CEO to help develop the School’s Carpentry Department.

GNA