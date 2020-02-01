news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Feb. 01, GNA - Mr Sylvester Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has asked staff of the Authority to help address issues of the youth devoid of political colourisation.

“Issues of the youth don’t know any political colours,” he said, adding that it was important for staff to put their political colours aside and work effectively on their core mandate.





Mr Tetteh said this at a meeting with the staff in Ho during a working visit to the Volta Region to acquaint himself with the operations of the Authority and inspect its projects.

The visit was also to share with the officers at the Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District levels the policy and programmes the Authority is developing at the national level.

Mr Tetteh said the NYA would do all it could within its potentials to ensure issues of unemployment in the country was reduced to the barest minimum, adding; “Posterity would judge all of us if we shelve our responsibility as officers.”

It was also putting measures in place to engage the youth in skills training to be able to fend for themselves and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mr Tetteh assured the staff of plans to improve their welfare and urged them to continue to give of their best for accelerated socio-economic development.

He said the NYA was engaging the University of Ghana to build staff capacity and equip them with the requisite skills and knowledge to discharge their duties effectively.

He warned the officers against absenteeism and lateness to avoid being sanctioned.

Mr Yao Semorde, the Volta Regional Director of the NYA, said the Region was undertaking some programmes to support the youth.

This include collaboration with the local Chapter of the Ghana Tailors and Dressmakers Association to provide skills training for the youth, especially single parent teenagers, so they could take care of themselves.

Mr Semorde, however, noted that the lack of funds was a key factor militating against the smooth running of their programmes and called for support.

GNA