By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 17, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has called off the 2020 Kwahu Paragliding Festival scheduled from April 10 to April 13, following the President’s directive banning all public gatherings.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra, the GTA, urged all those who had registered and paid to participate in the Paragliding festival, to contact the following for further directives: 0244161585 and email on info@visitghana.com.

It also stated that all regional and national tourism awards slated for between March and April had been postponed until further notice.

The Authority would announce new dates and schedules for these events when the situation normalizes.

“We apologise for the inconveniences caused and kindly entreat all and sundry to adhere to the precautionary measures, which has been put in place by the Government of Ghana through the Ghana Health Service to prevent the spread of COVID -19,” the statement said.

It urged citizens not to be scared by the pandemic but to be careful, and call the Ghana Health Service hotlines on 0558439868/ 0509497700 for assistance when necessary.

