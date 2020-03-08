news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Cape Coast, Mar. 08, GNA - Seventy National Service Persons in the Cape Coast Metropolis have been sensitized on basic sexual rights and responsibilities and also equipped with entrepreneurial skills.



The day’s workshop formed part of the National Service Women’s week celebration on the theme: “Empowering today's woman for a better future”.

It was organized to help the youth especially young ladies to make informed decisions about their sexual life and the need to identify their capabilities before the completion of their National Service.

Mr Kwadwo Okyere, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) indicated that issues about sex in our part of the world was a big one hindering majority of the youth from making informed choices.

He said most often some people took advantage of the vulnerability of others without taking into consideration what was considered right or deemed acceptable.

Mr Okyere condemned the act of objectifying women, making them submit and used for a man's satisfaction.

“Indulging in protected sex, understanding consent giving and its withdrawal, and knowing the Act regulated by law, are some sexual responsibilities”, he stressed.

Speaking on Entrepreneurship, Dr Agnes Achiama Anane, a Medical Doctor at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital urged men to look at a woman’s brain and not her chest alone because women were capable and could excel in any field when given the opportunity.

She said women were economical, analysts, visionary, and have strategic way of planning.

The Doctor who is also an Entrepreneur said if young ladies would be driven by passion, set realistic and attainable goals for themselves, they could achieve anything.

She charged them to be self-confident, invest and build reputable brands as they grew, be patient and get motivated from meeting the needs of other people adding that, they should measure their successes by their potentials and the opportunities available.

