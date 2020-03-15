news, story, article

By Vincentia Kumahor, GNA



Koforidua, Mar. 15, GNA - Mr Franklin Owusu Karikari, the Director of Business Support for Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), has advised National Service Personnel to plan for their future and not to rely on one source of income.

He said it takes hard work, sacrifice, determination, courage and personal training and development to meet the market demand in the world today.

Mr Karikari was speaking at an entrepreneurial training programme organised by the New Juaben South Municipal Secretariat of the National Service Secretariat for national service personnel in the municipality at Koforidua.





Dr James Orleans-Lindsay, the Executive Chairman of JL Holdings and a real estate developer in an interview advised entrepreneurs to stop complaining about some degree holder’s inability to work and rather look out for the hands that work and find a way to get the best out of them.

Mr Eugene Bempong, the NSS Municipal Director, said it is very important for national service personnel to be taken through workshops to equip them with the skills for the job market and to curb the growing unemployment situation in the country.





GNA