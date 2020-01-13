news, story, article

Accra, Jan 13, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA), in collaboration with lottery operative Wotiriyɛ, has introduced an exciting mobile phone-based game called *787# to simplify the experience of playing the lottery.



Anyone above 18 years could play the game on their mobile phones irrespective of the type of phone.

Followers who want to play and win big at their own convenience simply have to dial *787# and follow the prompts on their mobile phones.

The game attracts a fee of GHC5.00 and participants can win from six different prize categories with weekly wins of up to GHC20,000.00 and a jackpot that will start at GHC50,000.00

The game is played through the draw of random numbers and winners are determined by matching the selected digits with parts of their mobile phone numbers.

Richard Akoto Bamfo, Head of Customer Experience at Wotiriyɛ Lottery, said “we launched this game to offer our customers value for money. The game provides an opportunity for participants to enjoy weekly wins through the convenience of their mobile phones”.

NLA Director General Kofi Osei-Ameyaw said “today is yet another example of the new products that we are bringing on board. So this should be not an expectation but a reality. This is a clear example that new products are coming. And that they should be able to sell the products and see what they can get out of it”.

“At the end of the day we want to bring more products, more technology into the game to make it accessible to people and also to help employ people, also get into other areas in terms of data collection and data mining. Because we are the biggest POS operator in the country, we have the infrastructure that gives us all the network in terms of API, we cook the country together and we are on the path. And I think that is how it fits in the tech drive,” he added.

There will be weekly draws and players can win from different prize categories with a one-time participation in the jackpot prize that starts at GHC50,000.00”

The game has already run in a pilot program in certain parts of the country, and has been very well received.

Evelyn Addo a seamstress and recent winner from Accra, said “it is a great game. I won GHC20,000.00 and it was very exciting. I like how easy it is to play just using my mobile phone.”

GNA