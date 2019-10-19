news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - A National Integrity Curriculum for students in junior and senior high schools has been developed to explain in detail the ill effects of corruption and the need to prevent it at all cost.

A release signed by Madam Doreen Ami-Narh, the Team Lead for Education Programmes, LeadAfrique International, a non-profit organisation, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Curriculum comprised six intensive modules, each with in-class sessions preceded and followed by activities, written assignments and project works.

It said students and teachers would benefit from the rich academic and practical focus offered by “the first national curriculum in anti-corruption”.

Also included is a Facilitator’s Manual and Students’ Reader and an animation of the two.

It was developed by LeadAfrique International in partnership with the National Centre for Curriculum and Assessment of the Ministry of Education, funded by STAR-Ghana Foundation.

The release said the next phase of the project was to gain wider acceptance by all stakeholders interested in the ethical development of Ghana’s young people.

“In furtherance of this, the leadership of LeadAfrique International has begun calling on the education units of the major religious bodies in the country to adopt this curriculum, that teaches young people ethics and integrity in a structured and consistent way.”

The quest to see this curriculum adopted by all schools has seen LeadAfrique International making calls on the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Education Unit, the Adventist Education Unit and the Pentecost Social Services.

GNA