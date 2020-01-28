news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah/Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan. 28, GNA - Unlike the long queues that often greet new registration exercises, the National Identification Authority (NIA) registration for national identity card began at a snail pace in many centres in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Many candidates who thronged the centres in the early hours of yesterday had to return home in anger due to faulty machines and non-existent of registration officials at the designated centres.

Later, the few candidates who were able to register could not get their cards immediately, a situation some candidates in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described as a repetition of the same antics in the previous exercise over a decade ago.

The exercise, which began on Monday, January 27 and ends on Tuesday, February 18, sought to register all citizens in the Region is being done concurrently in Western and Western North Regions.

Ghanaians wishing to take part in the process must possess a valid passport or birth certificate or oath of identity and evidence of acquired citizenship in addition to the mandatory requirements of - birth certificate or valid Ghana passport or certificate of citizenship and Ghana Post Digital Address.

However, those who did not have the mandatory documents, needed a relative issued with the Ghana Card, or two community members issued with the Ghana Card or serving or retired public or civil servants, the clergy amongst others to vouch for them to be registered.

At many of the centres visited on Tuesday, the GNA observed that registration materials, personnel and the exercise started late as people waited anxiously in vain.

When the GNA arrived at the registration centre near the Victoria Park at about 0930 hours, few people were seen going through the process as others waited anxiously for some of their required documents to begin registration.

The situation was no different at the Professor Atta Mills Presidential Library where people were comfortably seated waiting to be attended to.

At Ayikoo-Ayikoo Mosque and the St Joseph’s Catholic Church Centres near Holy Child School, registration started later.

Scores of people who had arrived at 0300 between 0500 hours were unattended to as at 0900 when the GNA arrived.

Some frustrated people who left due to the delay, said they will return later to register, adding that they will take full advantage of the exercise.

GNA