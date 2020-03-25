news, story, article

Accra, March 25, GNA - The National House of Chiefs on Wednesday said it is alarmed about the rate at which the COVID-19 is spreading in the country, but stand in solidarity with the protocols and measures taken by government to contain the spread of the virus.

A statement signed by Mr Stephen Owusu, Public Relation Officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said it supported government’s efforts in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We encourage every Ghanaian to follow the protocols and measures announced by government to protect themselves and stop the pandemic.

“These measures are in line with guidelines of the World Health Organisation, and many other countries have instituted similar measures which are working to stem the spread of the coronavirus,” the statement said.

The House urged all Traditional Authorities to rise up to the occasion in support of government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

“We cannot stand aloof and leave the burden of the fight against the pandemic to central government alone. We are the fathers of the Nation, we are closer to the people and our voice is familiar to the people.

“In line with these, we urge all Traditional Authorities in the country to undertake the following: all traditional festivals should be suspended with immediate effect.

“Rites that are associated with traditional festivals and religious days are to be restricted to indoors with fewer numbers. The House knows that, these rites are important to our institution, but the times are such that we cannot continue to do things as usual,” the statement.

The statement urged all Traditional Authorities to ensure that, social distancing' washing of hands with soap under running, water and robbing of hand with sanitizers are practised.

“All Traditional Authorities must undertake frequent communal labour in their communities to rid them of filth to avoid possible spread of the coronavirus' This must be done taking into consideration of the protocols on social distancing,” the statement said.

The statement also urged all Traditional Authorities to ensure that, their citizens did not congregate for any activity in their communities.

The National House of Chiefs also called for the formation of traditional task force to enforce the protocols and measures announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Nananom, the situation we are face with is akin to war and it is our obligation to lead the fight. Let's not disappoint our people,” the statement stated.

The House also wants to entreat government going forward to be bold in its consideration of locking down the epicenters of the pandemic if that would cut the spread of the virus.

GNA