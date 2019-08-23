news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Aug 23, GNA - The National Folklore Board has urged organisations who use the country's cultural symbols as logos and other forms of decoration, to pay their due royalties to the Board.

This is in accordance with a directive on the use of such symbols in Ghana, which has been in existence since 2005.

Madam Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, Acting Director of the Board, said this on Friday in Accra, when she presented certificates to a number of organisations, to reward their compliance with the directive.

She said such funds were most needed to the country, because they were basically used "in the promotion of our local arts."

Madam Asante said while the local arts comprised an area that held great prospects for employment and wealth generation, the potential of the sector was not adequately tapped.

She added that it was thus dignifying for any organisation to contribute to such a noble cause, because such contributions would in the long term promote the socio-economic growth and stability of the country.

Madam Asante said currently, organisations which had not heeded to the directive on payment of royalties to the Board, were enjoying a grace period, adding that when the period of leniency was over, failure to comply with the directive could attract a three-year imprisonment or a [GH¢12,000.00] fine.

She said the rich cultural heritage of Ghana, could be put to productive use and ultimately promote national growth.

Madam Asante added that it was the aim of the Board to promote the exploration of the country's rich cultural heritage, towards its overall development.

The companies honored with the certificates were; the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, the Ghana Stock Exchange and MTN Ghana.

The National Folklore Board is a statutory body with the primary aim of protecting and promoting the folklore of Ghana.

Folklore in Ghana is defined as set of traditional beliefs and customs of a community that may be preserved by an ethnic group or a Ghanaian author.

GNA