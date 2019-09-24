news, story, article

Lungni (N/R), Sept. 24, GNA – The Nanumba South District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a community durbar at Lungni to educate members of the public on the whistleblowing mechanisms as part of efforts to fight corruption in the country.



Members of the public comprising religious leaders, traditional authorities, women and youth groups, and persons with disabilities, took part in the durbar, which also featured a group that performed a drama entitled: “My Ghana, Your Ghana, Our Ghana”, to reinforce the message of greater public accountability and environmental governance in the country.

The durbar formed part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption programme (ARAP) being undertaken with support from the European Union.

The ARAP focuses on public accountability and environmental governance to empower the citizenry to contribute meaningfully towards reducing corruption and to deepen accountability in the country.

Mr Issahaku Mahamudu, Nanumba South District Director of NCCE, who addressed the durbar at Lungni, called on all to join the fight against corruption in the society.

He said there is the need for law enforcement agencies to make corruption a high risk and low gain activity to discourage people from engaging in it.

Mr Ibrahim Abdul-Wahab, Nanumba South District Officer for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), spoke against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, illegal logging and wrongful application of agro-chemicals saying such practices had long term negative effects on the environment and contributed to climate change.

He called on community members to take good care of the environment and report cases of environmental abuse to the EPA.

Sergeant Joshua Kofi Kada, who represented the Ghana Police Service, spoke about the importance of whistleblowers to the fight against corruption assuring members of the community that their identities would be protected when they provided needed information to the Police.

Mr Iddi Mustapha, who represented the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, took participants through the Whistleblowers Act saying there is a reward for persons, who reported acts of corruption under the Act.

Participants at the event expressed need for all in the area to shun tribalism and cronyism because they destroyed society.

