Nandom (UW), Sept. 28, GNA - The Nandom District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Thaddeus Arkum Aasoglenang, has implored community leaders and members in the district to notify the security personnel about any “strange and suspicious" characters for thorough interrogation.



The plea is part of a national campaign, dubbed: “If you see something, say something,” which is intended to make Ghanaians alert about their communal and personal security matters at all times.

Mr. Aasoglenang who was addressing the second meeting of the Nandom District Assembly said Crime and terrorism was becoming a threat to the peace and security of the West African sub-region, including Ghana.

Nandom is one of the Districts in the Upper West Region, which borders Burkina Faso at the extreme North Western part of the country.

In recent times, there had been attacks by some extremist groups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, which had destabilized people, with many reported to have fled to seek refuge in neighbouring Ghanaian communities.

The DCE said it behooved on everyone to be alert and take their personal security with all seriousness, adding that, the recent arrest of a Burkinabe national at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hamile, about 15 kilometres away from Nandom, was a “wakeup call”.

“Though there is relative calm in the District, the District Security Council (DISEC) is not relenting in its efforts at sustaining the situation and also promoting peace,” he said.

He said DISEC had instructed the District Police Command to step up district wide patrols in and around the District to detect and arrest miscreants whose main aim was to foment trouble in the communities.

“In the last two and half years, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government, has invested immensely in retooling the police service and I am elated to say, Nandom has not been left out. The Nandom Police Service, has received three vehicles during the period,” he added.

Mr. Aasoglenang stressed that the District Immigration Officers, had also commenced patrols within the district, especially along the Black Volta to identify and register illegal migrants.

This, he said, was part of measures the “DISEC is putting in place to ensure people are secured and free to carry out their activities safe and sound”.

He wondered why after one year, no assembly member had responded to the call to liaise with their local chiefs to form watch dog committees to be trained by the police to help combat crime at the community level.

The Presiding Member, Mrs Anacletta Viiru Naab, was commended for ensuring the Second Assembly was devoid of divisions and unnecessary heckling, despite the fact members belonged to different political orientations.

He was enthused about the high level of impartiality shown in the deliberations of the house and expressed the hope that the status quo would be maintained.

Mrs Naab, also expressed gratitude to the assembly Members for being responsible to their constituents and urged those who would be re-elected to help maintain the current state of the assembly to bolster peace and development in the Nandom District.

