By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 14, GNA – Nana Akwasi Agyeman, a former Mayor of Kumasi, reportedly died on the dawn of Tuesday at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

“Okumkom” as he was affectionately called, is said to have died at the referral facility, where he was receiving treatment after he was taken ill.

A well-trusted source at KATH, confirmed the death to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.

Nana Akwasi Agyeman, belonged to the royal Oyoko family of the Asante Kingdom - the blood line of Asante Kings.

He served as a mayor for Kumasi for over two decades, under different political regimes, including National Redemption Council (NRC), Supreme Military Council (SMC) I and II, Peoples National Party (PNP), Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Again he served in the position of a Deputy Minister of Environment in-charge of the Northern sector under former President Rawlings-led NDC Government.

Nana Akwasi Agyeman died at the ripe age of 86.

GNA