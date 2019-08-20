news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd/Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Aug. 20, GNA – Mr Charles Ayamdoo, the Director, Anti-Corruption of Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) shall begin naming institutions who fail to implement the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

He said the approach would compel the institutions to adhere to the action plan initiated by government to fight corruption after dialogue with such institutions have failed.

He said the GACC is ready to collaborate with the media to make the policy effective adding that the 10-year NACAP initiative by government (2015-2024), was meant to contextualise and mobilise effort and resources of stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

Mr Ayamdoo was addressing participants at a roundtable engagement held by the GACC under the theme: “Strengthening collective action in the fight against corruption in Ghana”.

The event was to address the bottlenecks which has hampered the implementation of NACAP and ensure an effective take-off to curb corruption in the country.

A report on NACAP was launched which highlights various themes including the readiness of Implementing Partners (IPs), the level of implementation and challenges.

Mr Ayamdoo said that the coalition has taken the needed steps to address some challenges such as low levels of awareness, funding, use of focal persons instead of units, low political commitment and lack of monitoring or supervision.

“If we see funding as a collective effort and the Implementing Partners would begin to internalise activities and carry them out as part of their everyday work flow in the fight against corruption, the challenge of funding would be a thing of the past,” he said.

Mr Bright Sowu, Acting Head of Programmes GACC, said that in furtherance of the coalition’s aim to fight corruption it has recommended through its report that there is the need for stakeholders and monitoring bodies to kick-start extensive awareness campaigns to educate management of institutions and the wider community on NACAP.

He said Implementing Partners should improve upon the implementation of the NACAP by incorporating its activities into their core functions rather than implementing them as stand-alone exercises.

Mr Sowu said the creation of systems in-charge of NACAP implementation could be more effective if specific units or focal units within organisations are identified, well briefed or trained on the parameters of anti-corruption.

He said the coalition as part of its recommendations has called on government to promote the implementation of the Action Plan and put in measures to encourage its implementation in public offices such as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Metropolitan, Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs), Civil Society Organisations, Anti-Corruption Institutions and the Private Sector.

He said CHRAJ, Monitoring Committee and High level Implementation Committee has been tasked to intensify its supervision of Implementing Partners as effective monitoring is essential to the success of every anti-corruption strategy.

GNA