By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, Feb. 6, GNA - Seven Sub-committees of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) have been inaugurated in Accra, with a call on members to create a congenial and healthy relationship with all stakeholders of the association.

“Don’t forget that you will need the technical assistance of others from the national secretariat on various issues. It is therefore incumbent on you to create a congenial and progressively healthy relationship with all stakeholders of the association,”Mr Bismark Beise Nkum, President of NALAG said at the inauguration.

Mr Nkum urged the new Sub-committees to work closely with the NEC and adhere to the mandate of the association to realize the vision and mission of the association.

He explained that NALAG is a nationwide organization and mouthpiece of all Local Government Authorities (LGAs) for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in Ghana with the vision to promote high standards and best practices in local governance and decentralization.

Article (14) of the NALAG Constitution mandates the NEC to establish the various Sub-committees whose functions and are subject to the NEC.

In total, the membership of all the seven sub-committee is 31.

They swore to the Oath of Office and Secrecy, and are expected to work towards the attainment of the aims and objectives of NALAG and to ensure effective performance of the functions of NEC.

The seven sub-committees of the NEC are Finance and Administration, Policy and Resolutions, Economic Development, Environment, Sanitation and Tourism, Gender and Development, International Relations and Public Relations.

GNA