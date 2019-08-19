news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA

Kpone, (GAR) Aug.19, GNA - The National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) has intensified measures to safeguard lives and properties near the Kpone land fill site.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Mutawakilo Bashiru Kpone Katamanso NADMO director, said it has become very imperative to relocate residents​ near the Kpone Landfill site.

Mr Bashiru added that, over 100 people would be affected by the evacuation exercise.

According to him, most of the residents to evacuated for health reasons were considered as squatters.

"They did not acquire the land legitimately so there's no compensations to be paid," he disclosed.

The Kpone Katamanso NADMO director, explained that, the current situation at the landfill site could degenerate into a disaster if preventive measures were not taken.

He revealed to the GNA that, companies located around the Landfill site had been notified to suspend all activities untill the situation was brought under minimum control.

Sethi Brothers, Sentuo ceramics, Dada food production limited, among some few companies would be compelled to halt operations.

Mr. Jacob Sapenu, Kpone Katamanso Municipal health officer, noted that, the entire landfill site was a time bomb.

He said it was dangerous for intruders adding, "We can not play with this situation."

Mr. Sapenu stressed that, the landfill site had over lived its time span and called on authorities to permanently close it down.

According to him, the stench and smoke being inhaled by residents could lead to out break of diseases.

Authorities from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) and NADMO representatives were meeting in Kpone towards the imminent evacuation exercise.

The Kpone landfill site which was constructed to replace an old one, was supposed to have four cells with toxic fluid system, biogas and manure processing system but had been turned into a normal dumping ground with mountainous heaps of garbage.

The site, which was opened in 2012 to handle over 1,200 metric tonnes of waste daily from Tema and other parts of the Greater Accra Region, had been overstretched in both capacity and lifespan.

