By Rashid Mbugri, GNA,



Tamale, March 05, GNA - The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office in Tamale has presented 49 motorbikes to some of its officers in the North East, Savannah and Northern Regions, to assist in mobility and rapidly respond to disaster situations.

Alhaji Abdallah Hindu, the Northern Regional Director of NADMO, presenting the motorbikes to the officials, commended government for its continuous support to the organization, including; the motorbikes among others to aid it's work in responding to disaster situations.

He said out of the 49 motorbikes, 26 of them would be presented to 26 NADMO District Directors across the North East, Savannah and Northern Region, while the remaining 23 motorbikes would be distributed to its Zonal Coordinators, and some selected Disaster Volunteer Groups working in disaster prone areas in the three regions.

Alhaji Hindu, who also acts as the Regional Director of NADMO for the North East and Savannah Regions, encouraged the beneficiaries to ensure proper and regular maintenance of the motorbikes and urged government and other benevolent organizations to support NADMO address some of its logistics problems.

Mr Adam Abubakari Medjida, East Mamprusi Municipal NADMO Director who received one of the motorbikes said the motorbikes would facilitate movement of staff in the municipality, especially in the remote areas, and gave assurance that he would regularly maintain his motorbike to prolong its lifespan.

GNA